107,000 Shares in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 107,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 5,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $99,718.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,013.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.26 on Monday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $22.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 1.17.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

