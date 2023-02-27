16,200 Shares in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Purchased by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. bought a new position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 16,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Repligen by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Repligen by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Repligen by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Repligen by 507.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RGEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Repligen from $251.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.86.

Repligen stock opened at $173.44 on Monday. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $137.21 and a twelve month high of $262.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.08.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $186.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.41 million. Repligen had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration, Process Analytics, and Proteins. The Chromatography product includes a range of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

