299,999 Shares in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF) Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 299,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 14,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 402.7% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 74,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 59,375 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 91.5% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 76,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 36,611 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 143,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 20,652 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 145,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 45,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCLF stock opened at $10.06 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.94. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $10.80.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

