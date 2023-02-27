30,125 Shares in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 47.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $52,000. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $338,653.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 2,144 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total transaction of $183,397.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,800,322.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $338,653.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,439 shares of company stock worth $8,776,281 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LSCC shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.90.

Shares of LSCC opened at $82.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $43.41 and a 1 year high of $92.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.53 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.70.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 27.09%. The firm had revenue of $175.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

