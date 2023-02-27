42,800 Shares in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 42,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STBA. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in S&T Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in S&T Bancorp by 2,119.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in S&T Bancorp by 132.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in S&T Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ STBA opened at $37.19 on Monday. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $38.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.98.

S&T Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.89%.

Separately, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of S&T Bancorp from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans, brokerage services, and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

