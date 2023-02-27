49,768 Shares in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY) Acquired by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 49,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter valued at approximately $660,000. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Aref Matin sold 11,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $498,189.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,302.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

NYSE:WLY opened at $44.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.03. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.57 and a fifty-two week high of $56.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.93.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $514.84 million during the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 4.79%. Equities research analysts predict that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

John Wiley & Sons Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.43%.

John Wiley & Sons Profile

(Get Rating)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment provides scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to academic, corporate, and government libraries, learned societies, and individual researchers and other professionals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.