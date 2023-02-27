55,618 Shares in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 55,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in FormFactor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in FormFactor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $379,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in FormFactor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,326,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in FormFactor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,820,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FormFactor by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 201,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after buying an additional 22,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FormFactor stock opened at $30.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.71 and a 200-day moving average of $26.16. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $44.40.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $319,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 477,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,263,692.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

