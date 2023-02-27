6,454 Shares in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,454 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 40,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 254.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVH stock opened at $34.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.54 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.35 and a 200-day moving average of $31.42. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.83 and a 12-month high of $39.78.

EVH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Evolent Health from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Evolent Health from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen increased their price objective on Evolent Health from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Evolent Health to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evolent Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.70.

In related news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $2,986,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 626,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,008,904.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

