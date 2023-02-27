67,500 Shares in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Acquired by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 67,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KRC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

KRC opened at $36.41 on Monday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $36.18 and a 1-year high of $79.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

KRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Kilroy Realty to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.92.

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

