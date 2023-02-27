720,800 Shares in Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 720,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 62,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 16,793 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $2,299,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 47,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 15,560 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

Selecta Biosciences Price Performance

SELB stock opened at $1.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 6.73 and a quick ratio of 6.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.20 million, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.61. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $2.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Selecta Biosciences

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Selecta Biosciences news, CEO Carsten Brunn sold 27,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total value of $31,184.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 799,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,419.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 38,511 shares of company stock valued at $44,422 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SELB. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Selecta Biosciences from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SELB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.