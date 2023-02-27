91,000 Shares in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 91,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Farmland Partners during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 19.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

FPI opened at $10.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.33. Farmland Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $16.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.07 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is 150.01%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. the firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

