A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 69.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 68,135 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 1.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 21.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 5.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 4.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,145,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,218,000 after purchasing an additional 20,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of AOS opened at $64.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.20. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $71.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.21.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $936.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.51 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 27.54%. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AOS. Loop Capital downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 12,283 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $826,768.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,141.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other A. O. Smith news, SVP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,500 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $170,875.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,312.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 12,283 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $826,768.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,141.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,883 shares of company stock valued at $4,053,126. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.