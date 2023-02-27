Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,257 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 243.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 343 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 259.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 72.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AEIS shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.43.

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

AEIS stock opened at $91.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.75. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.55 and a 12-month high of $101.00.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $490.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.03 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 20th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.56%.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition, high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation, and medical equipment, and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

