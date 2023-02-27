AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 11,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in AdvanSix by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 25,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in AdvanSix by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $989,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 51.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 196,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,307,000 after purchasing an additional 66,454 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AdvanSix news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $40,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,328,046.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ASIX shares. Piper Sandler set a $52.00 price target on shares of AdvanSix in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of AdvanSix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Shares of NYSE ASIX opened at $41.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.32. AdvanSix Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $57.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.81%.

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

