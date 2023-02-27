AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,810 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in AECOM were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACM. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in AECOM by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,473,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,028 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in AECOM by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,456,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,478,000 after purchasing an additional 972,449 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in AECOM by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 757,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,378,000 after purchasing an additional 413,618 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,497,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in AECOM by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 459,259 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,276,000 after purchasing an additional 241,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACM. Barclays increased their price target on AECOM from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on AECOM from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on AECOM from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on AECOM in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded AECOM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AECOM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.43.

Shares of ACM stock opened at $87.14 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.59. AECOM has a twelve month low of $60.74 and a twelve month high of $92.16. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total transaction of $11,494,303.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,118,884.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total value of $11,494,303.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,118,884.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd Battley sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total value of $235,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,128.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,606 shares of company stock valued at $12,269,375. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

