AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,877,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 376.4% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 5,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $450,223.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,082,029.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AeroVironment stock opened at $85.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.03 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.11. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $114.11.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AVAV shares. Raymond James raised shares of AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

