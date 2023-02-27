Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,885 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter worth $34,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the first quarter worth about $31,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 83.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Down 1.0 %

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $7.83 on Monday. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 130.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile

AQN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.08.

(Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.