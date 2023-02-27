ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,894 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALE. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 281.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 735,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,250,000 after acquiring an additional 543,068 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 80.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 696,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,923,000 after purchasing an additional 311,295 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 61.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,852,000 after purchasing an additional 289,528 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 12.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,035,000 after purchasing an additional 240,252 shares during the period. Finally, ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 10.2% during the third quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 1,954,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,151,000 after purchasing an additional 181,626 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Guggenheim cut shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ALLETE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.80.

ALLETE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALE opened at $61.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.73. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.77 and a 12 month high of $68.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.33.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $425.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.81 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

ALLETE Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.678 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. This is an increase from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is presently 79.71%.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities, Minnesota Power, SWL&P, and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that own and maintain electric transmission assets.

