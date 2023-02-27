Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Credit Suisse AG’s 8th Largest Position

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,930.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,462,969 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,849,019 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.3% of Credit Suisse AG’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,198,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,896.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 28,471,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,737,521,000 after acquiring an additional 27,045,038 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,736.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,253,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,795,000 after acquiring an additional 21,986,989 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,872.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,292,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,856,000 after acquiring an additional 17,365,189 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,863.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,524,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,620,863,000 after buying an additional 15,682,616 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,966.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,818,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,954,000 after buying an additional 14,101,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

Insider Activity

Alphabet Price Performance

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,583 shares of company stock worth $3,418,900. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $89.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $144.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

