Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by HS Management Partners LLC

HS Management Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,690.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,319,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,245,475 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 5.7% of HS Management Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. HS Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $126,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,896.1% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 28,471,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,737,521,000 after purchasing an additional 27,045,038 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,736.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,253,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,795,000 after purchasing an additional 21,986,989 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,872.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,292,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,856,000 after purchasing an additional 17,365,189 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,863.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,524,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,863,000 after purchasing an additional 15,682,616 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,966.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,818,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,954,000 after purchasing an additional 14,101,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.9 %

GOOG opened at $89.35 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.09 and its 200-day moving average is $99.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $144.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at $4,197,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,583 shares of company stock worth $3,418,900. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.13.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

