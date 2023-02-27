Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,028 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Ambac Financial Group were worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBC. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 152.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 624,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after buying an additional 376,632 shares during the last quarter. Repertoire Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 18.8% during the second quarter. Repertoire Partners LP now owns 1,196,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,575,000 after purchasing an additional 189,064 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,159,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,655,000 after purchasing an additional 177,767 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 316.4% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 176,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 133,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 232,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 120,226 shares during the period. 69.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambac Financial Group Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE AMBC opened at $16.44 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.12. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $739.31 million, a PE ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ambac Financial Group Profile

Separately, Compass Point assumed coverage on Ambac Financial Group in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

