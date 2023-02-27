Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Position Cut by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 1,878.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 19.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the third quarter valued at about $163,000. 57.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMRC opened at $50.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.73 and a 1-year high of $86.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Several brokerages have commented on AMRC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

