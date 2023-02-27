Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 128,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,733 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $45,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 144.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 24.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 4,626.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLD stock opened at $30.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of -428.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $32.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,256.96%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COLD. Bank of America upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.50 to $33.50 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

