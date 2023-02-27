Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 310,074 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,583 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 27,103 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 12,281 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Antero Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AM opened at $10.77 on Monday. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $11.61. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 35.46% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $241.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Antero Midstream’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 132.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Antero Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the Gathering and Processing segment and Water Handling segment. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

