Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,942 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Aptiv by 147.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in Aptiv by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total transaction of $771,940.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,226,948.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 19,995 shares of company stock worth $2,087,411 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aptiv Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $151.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.76.

Aptiv stock opened at $114.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a PE ratio of 58.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.04. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $136.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.96.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

Featured Stories

