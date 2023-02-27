ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA trimmed its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ASML by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 118.1% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 2,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ASML by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,908,000. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ASML from €732.00 ($778.72) to €745.00 ($792.55) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of ASML from €520.00 ($553.19) to €680.00 ($723.40) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ASML from $510.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $510.00 to $850.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $707.46.

ASML Stock Down 3.1 %

ASML Cuts Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $618.38 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $627.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $550.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $363.15 and a 1-year high of $714.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a $1.267 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.16%.

About ASML

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

