Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 29,700 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Autohome were worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ATHM. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Autohome by 137.5% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 44,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 25,922 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Autohome by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after acquiring an additional 53,122 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Autohome by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,863,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $117,497,000 after acquiring an additional 50,368 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Autohome by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 93,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Autohome by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,106,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,068,000 after acquiring an additional 78,170 shares during the period. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autohome alerts:

Autohome Stock Performance

Shares of ATHM opened at $31.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.17. Autohome Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $40.89.

Autohome Increases Dividend

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. Autohome had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $274.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.10 million. Analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.53. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ATHM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Autohome in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.93.

Autohome Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. The firm provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.