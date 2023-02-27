Aviva PLC Acquires New Shares in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 67,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GRBK. Woodson Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,785,000. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,583,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,312,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $3,308,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 462,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,047,000 after purchasing an additional 154,082 shares in the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.50 to $26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

Green Brick Partners Stock Down 1.1 %

About Green Brick Partners

GRBK opened at $30.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $34.22.

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

