Aviva PLC Acquires Shares of 11,663 Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LECO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.25.

Lincoln Electric Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $165.91 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.17 and a 1 year high of $176.52.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $930.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.20 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 12.56%. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln Electric

In other Lincoln Electric news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 2,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.15, for a total value of $372,672.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,426.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

