Aviva PLC Acquires Shares of 59,110 Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 59,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Victory Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Victory Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Victory Capital by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Victory Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. bought a new position in Victory Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Victory Capital news, CEO David Craig Brown acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.01 per share, with a total value of $1,080,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,208,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,641,780.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Victory Capital Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Victory Capital from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. B. Riley raised their price target on Victory Capital from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Victory Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Victory Capital from $26.70 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Victory Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Victory Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Shares of Victory Capital stock opened at $33.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.19. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $34.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.46.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

Victory Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.