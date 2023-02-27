Aviva PLC Boosts Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,367 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Perficient were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Perficient in the 3rd quarter worth about $300,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Perficient by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Perficient by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,576 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Perficient by 219.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,929 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 7,510 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Perficient by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,301 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Perficient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Perficient from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $86.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, National Alliance Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perficient currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.25.

Perficient Stock Down 2.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling

PRFT stock opened at $70.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.87 and a 200 day moving average of $71.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Perficient, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $116.44.

In related news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 4,000 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total value of $285,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,705.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

