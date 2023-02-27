Aviva PLC Buys 19,582 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,749 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 19,582 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 340.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 2,382.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 968 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Tapestry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,582 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $60,954.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,118.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Price Performance

TPR stock opened at $42.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $47.48.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 36.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays cut shares of Tapestry from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Tapestry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.18.

Tapestry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.