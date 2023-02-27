Aviva PLC Buys 3,473 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 2nd quarter worth about $359,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Cohen & Steers by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 189,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,848,000 after buying an additional 33,280 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 11,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $531,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNS stock opened at $72.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.60 and a 200-day moving average of $68.00. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.34 and a 12-month high of $88.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.35.

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 63.55% and a net margin of 30.17%. The company had revenue of $125.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.40%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 24th.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

