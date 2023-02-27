Aviva PLC Buys New Stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 61.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter valued at $345,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 7.9% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 27,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Nexstar Media Group

In other news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $170,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew Alford sold 5,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.57, for a total transaction of $937,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,058.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total transaction of $170,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,200 shares of company stock worth $6,360,800. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NXST shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $227.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $191.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $189.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.01 and a 12-month high of $217.76.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.57%.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

See Also

