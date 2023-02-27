Aviva PLC Buys Shares of 87,770 PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 87,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of PubMatic by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of PubMatic by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 404,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after acquiring an additional 191,404 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of PubMatic by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of PubMatic by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 93,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 27,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of PubMatic by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 38,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.61% of the company’s stock.

Get PubMatic alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 3,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $43,454.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,847.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $67,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,747.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 3,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $43,454.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,847.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,378 shares of company stock valued at $612,654. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PubMatic Trading Down 2.9 %

A number of analysts recently commented on PUBM shares. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer set a $22.00 price objective on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Vertical Research cut shares of PubMatic to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of PubMatic to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PubMatic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.63.

Shares of NASDAQ PUBM opened at $15.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $798.01 million, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.93. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.19 and a 1-year high of $31.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.36.

About PubMatic

(Get Rating)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.