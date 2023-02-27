Aviva PLC Cuts Stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Aviva PLC reduced its holdings in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,598 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 13,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 11,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,168,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 214.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARCB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $124.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ArcBest presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.13.

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $97.25 on Monday. ArcBest Co. has a 52-week low of $65.15 and a 52-week high of $103.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.19). ArcBest had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 32.17%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. ArcBest’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.12%.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

