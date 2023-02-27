Aviva PLC Cuts Stock Position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Aviva PLC lessened its position in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,949 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,678 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 13,920.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Cavco Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ CVCO opened at $281.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $257.59 and its 200 day moving average is $237.71. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.47 and a fifty-two week high of $299.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $6.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.81. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $500.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 27.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Cavco Industries from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Cavco Industries from $335.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.