Aviva PLC Decreases Holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,484 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Balchem by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Balchem by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Balchem by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Balchem by 0.9% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of Balchem by 0.4% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 29,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Balchem from $164.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

BCPC opened at $131.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.59. Balchem Co. has a one year low of $110.15 and a one year high of $143.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.54 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.64. Balchem’s payout ratio is 21.85%.

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

