Aviva PLC Decreases Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,495 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,350 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Qualys during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Qualys by 778.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 281 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Qualys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Qualys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QLYS. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Qualys from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Qualys from $118.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.29.

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 3,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.82, for a total transaction of $389,830.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,642 shares in the company, valued at $7,570,870.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total transaction of $596,966.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,432 shares in the company, valued at $19,424,109.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 3,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.82, for a total transaction of $389,830.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,570,870.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,879 shares of company stock worth $1,715,774 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $118.54 on Monday. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.10 and a 12 month high of $162.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 42.95 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.42.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

