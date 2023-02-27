Aviva PLC Decreases Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 121,617 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,196.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,280,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796,432 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,707,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,691,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,059 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 7,694,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,785,000 after acquiring an additional 814,600 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 377.5% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 909,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,237,000 after acquiring an additional 718,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 184.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,029,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,981,000 after acquiring an additional 668,234 shares during the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $36.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.08. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $25.14 and a one year high of $39.52.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 48.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on IPG. Citigroup raised their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN), IPG DXTRA, and Corporate and Other.

