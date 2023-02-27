Aviva PLC Decreases Stock Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Aviva PLC reduced its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Chemed by 4.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,460,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 10.1% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the third quarter worth $1,746,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the second quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 1.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CHE opened at $529.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.53. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $430.16 and a 52-week high of $534.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $505.15 and a 200 day moving average of $488.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $546.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.60 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 20.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chemed from $541.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

