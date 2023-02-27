Aviva PLC Grows Position in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) by 170.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,986 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 47,938 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Sapiens International were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPNS. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the second quarter worth $102,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 402.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 21.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sapiens International in the first quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Sapiens International in the second quarter worth $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Sapiens International Trading Down 0.6 %

SPNS stock opened at $20.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Sapiens International Co. has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $27.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.16.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $119.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.86 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

