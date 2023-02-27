Aviva PLC Has $1.36 Million Position in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Aviva PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,927 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 6,003 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Zumiez during the third quarter worth $239,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Zumiez by 22.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 950,880 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $24,723,000 after buying an additional 172,974 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 9.2% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 402,562 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,667,000 after acquiring an additional 33,896 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zumiez during the second quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 30.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 43,462 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 10,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $23.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $461.91 million, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.85. Zumiez Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $46.61.

About Zumiez

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $237.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.87 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 4.66%. Analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

