Aviva PLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,875 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 151.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 38,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 3rd quarter worth $2,541,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janus Henderson Group Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE JHG opened at $27.27 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.58. Janus Henderson Group plc has a one year low of $19.09 and a one year high of $36.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

