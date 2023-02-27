Aviva PLC Has $1.40 Million Stake in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,686 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in StepStone Group were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in StepStone Group by 9.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,437,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,545,000 after buying an additional 460,189 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in StepStone Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,793,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,461,000 after buying an additional 61,820 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in StepStone Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,071,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,983,000 after buying an additional 211,752 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in StepStone Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,921,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,573,000 after buying an additional 189,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in StepStone Group by 116.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,744,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,675,000 after buying an additional 939,445 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.80.

StepStone Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ STEP opened at $28.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.12. StepStone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $35.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -353.00, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.44.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $148.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StepStone Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is presently -1,000.00%.

Insider Activity at StepStone Group

In related news, major shareholder James Lim sold 1,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $53,974.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,895,339 shares in the company, valued at $213,893,415.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other StepStone Group news, CAO David Y. Park sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $82,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,231 shares in the company, valued at $746,129.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James Lim sold 1,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $53,974.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,895,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,893,415.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,675 shares of company stock worth $3,619,009. Company insiders own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

