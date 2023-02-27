Aviva PLC Has $1.42 Million Position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Aviva PLC cut its stake in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,789 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in CorVel were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CorVel in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in CorVel in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in CorVel by 327.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in CorVel by 88.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in CorVel by 150.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 50.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CorVel news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 385,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,167,188. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michael G. Combs sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.27, for a total value of $340,899.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,654.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $455,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 385,534 shares in the company, valued at $70,167,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,774 shares of company stock worth $8,239,122. Corporate insiders own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Price Performance

Shares of CRVL stock opened at $184.59 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.36. CorVel Co. has a one year low of $129.19 and a one year high of $192.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 48.32 and a beta of 1.07.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $179.39 million for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 9.63%.

