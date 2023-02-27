Aviva PLC Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,499 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,255 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Steven Madden by 28.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Steven Madden by 18.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Steven Madden by 294.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Steven Madden by 18.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush downgraded Steven Madden from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Steven Madden from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Steven Madden from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Steven Madden from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.57.

Steven Madden Price Performance

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $35.70 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.82. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $45.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $470.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is presently 30.33%.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

Further Reading

