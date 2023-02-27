Aviva PLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Aviva PLC reduced its position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,718 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Futu were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FUTU. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Futu during the second quarter worth $23,578,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Futu by 9.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,586,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,204,000 after purchasing an additional 220,500 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Futu during the second quarter worth $10,703,000. NEW THINKING HONG KONG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Futu during the third quarter worth $5,456,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Futu by 564.5% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 168,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 143,252 shares during the period. 19.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on FUTU. Credit Suisse Group cut Futu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America cut Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $59.60 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, December 30th. CLSA cut Futu from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Futu from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.52.

Futu Price Performance

About Futu

Shares of Futu stock opened at $45.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.03 and its 200-day moving average is $47.35. Futu Holdings Limited has a one year low of $21.23 and a one year high of $72.20.

(Get Rating)

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

See Also

