Aviva PLC Has $1.44 Million Stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Aviva PLC decreased its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,436 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,406,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,902,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,218,000 after acquiring an additional 27,165 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,187,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 960,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,421,000 after acquiring an additional 10,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Down 0.3 %

ETD opened at $29.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.16. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.60 and a 12-month high of $31.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.98 million, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24.

Ethan Allen Interiors Dividend Announcement

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $203.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Ethan Allen Interiors from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

(Get Rating)

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.