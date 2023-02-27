Aviva PLC Has $1.44 Million Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,106 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 170.0% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter worth $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 80.2% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $137.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.53. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $110.56 and a 1-year high of $168.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.11. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PKG. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.88.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.